May 29: Kern County Grand Jury Calls Out Problems At Child Protective Services Agency
A recent Kern County Grand Jury report is highlighting problems within Child Protective Services. High staff turnover, inadequate funding and employee burnout are among the issues. We hear from a veteran social worker about what it’s like on the ground.
Plus, the latest news headlines: Federal government investigates California as a trans athlete plans to participate in championships; a Bakersfield family is fighting a deportation order.