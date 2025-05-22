May 22: As California’s Wildfire Season Approaches, The Watch Duty App Gives You Real-Time Updates

Every year, residents in the western United States live under constant threat of wildfires. Staying informed is one way many stay out of danger. Today, we talk with Sekhar Padmanabhan, a reporter with the Watch Duty app, who lays out how the service helps people stay updated on fires.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A Porterville teacher is hailed as a hero as the stabbing suspect faces attempted murder charges, and Kern County workers reach a tentative deal with local government.