Central Valley Daily

May 22: As California’s Wildfire Season Approaches, The Watch Duty App Gives You Real-Time Updates

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published May 22, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
Every year, residents in the western United States live under constant threat of wildfires. Staying informed is one way many stay out of danger. Today, we talk with Sekhar Padmanabhan, a reporter with the Watch Duty app, who lays out how the service helps people stay updated on fires.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A Porterville teacher is hailed as a hero as the stabbing suspect faces attempted murder charges, and Kern County workers reach a tentative deal with local government.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
