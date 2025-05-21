May 21: California’s Poet Laureate Learned A Lot The First Time. Now He’ll Get To Do It Again

Educator and poet Lee Herrick was reappointed this spring as California Poet Laureate for the next two years. Herrick traveled across the state during his first term to share his work. In this episode, he speaks with KVPR’s Samantha Rangel about what inspires his craft.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno County releases info on ICE jail transfers, and a Valley man recalls a Mexican ship that crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge.