Teacher at Monache High School called a hero for quick reaction during stabbing attack in classroom

PORTERVILLE, Calif. - Robert Sundre’s daughter now thinks he’s “Batman.”

Just after 8 on Monday morning, Sundre was working with students through the final week of his driver’s education course at Monache High School.

Students were completing a worksheet on DUIs. In the meantime, Sundre was chatting with a student in one corner of the classroom.

That’s when a man entered his classroom in a hoodie and a mask, according to Sundre.

In seconds, one of Sundre’s students had been stabbed in the leg. Moments later, the high school was placed on lockdown, and police surrounded the campus.

The student who was stabbed is now on her road to recovery. But Sundre is still recovering from that moment himself – when he had to jump into action to save his classroom.

Authorities accused 19-year-old Noah Serrate of stabbing the student.

He was captured by police a short block from the high school campus. He has pleaded not guilty to charges by the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office, which include attempted murder.

Following the brazen, and random, attack in Sundre’s classroom this week, he’s now being called a hero for his quick reaction, and for managing to get the suspect to leave the campus without harming more students.

On Thursday afternoon, the Porterville Unified School District planned to recognize Sundre for his efforts.

“It’s hard to explain,” Sundre said, recounting the story to KVPR of the attack in his classroom. “The next thing I know I’m across the room, he’s taking a second swing and I had a chair in my hand, kind of like a lion tamer.”

At that moment, the entire classroom froze, Sundre said. But he reacted.

Though he says the moment now feels like a blur, he only had one thing running through his mind.

“I saw this kid in here and I knew the kid had to be out,” Sundre said. “The threat had to be gone as quick as possible.”

Sundre rushed toward the suspect as fast as he could, causing him to miss the second swing as he allegedly held a knife. The suspect ran out of the room and dropped other belongings he had with him, leaving them behind.

It was a backpack that had a hammer inside, according to a news report. Sundre handed it over to school officials.

At first, Sundre had no idea who the suspect was. He later saw a photo of him, and realized the suspect was one of his former students.

Police say Serrate was previously expelled from Monache High for alleged threats against students and staff. He was out on bail when he allegedly carried out the stabbing attack.

Sundre has taught at Monache High for 19 years. In addition to driver’s education, he focuses on history and teaches a music class. He says this incident has caused him to be more mindful of his surroundings. Looking over his shoulder, listening, and paying closer attention are all things he found himself doing more often since Monday, he said.

After the incident, Sundre was offered by the school principal to leave work early. But Sundre said he was more concerned about his students, so he decided to teach the full day.

When the school’s lockdown was over later that morning, a student who was crying approached Sundre. She embraced him and shared her relief that he was OK.

For Sundre, that confirmed his decision to stay was the right one.

Sundre says he has been deeply moved by the support he has received since then – including from his student who was injured.

“She emailed me … and asked how I was doing. I kind of got a little emotional,” he said. “She was asking how I was.”

Sundre said his emotions have been like a roller coaster.

“I’ve been laughing, crying, and all sorts of stuff,” Sundre says.

But he’s got fans cheering him on in all sorts of places, including at home, where he is also viewed as a hero.

But Sundre is a lot more humble. He says he doesn’t quite feel like a hero.

As a teacher with a room full of students to look after, he said, he just did what he had to do.

“I’m the same person I was last week,” Sundre told KVPR. “And I still enjoy what I do.”