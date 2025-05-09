May 9: The Diocese Of Fresno Reacts To Pope Leo XIV – The First From The US

Smoke billowed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on Thursday in Vatican City, signaling a new pope had been elected. Chandler Marquez, spokesman for the Diocese of Fresno, witnessed the moment firsthand. He talks to us about Pope Leo XIV, the first person from the United States to lead the Catholic Church.

Plus, the latest news headlines: House members reintroduce bill that would offer legal status for farmworkers, and a new fee system is coming to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.