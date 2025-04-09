© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Apr. 9: What Mass Bee Die-Offs Look Like In The Central Valley

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published April 9, 2025 at 7:00 AM PDT
We just wrapped up the most deadly winter on record for commercial honeybees: a survey by the non-profit research organization “Project Apis m.” estimated that 62% of commercial bees died between fall and spring. These bees not only make honey but also pollinate more than 100 U.S. crops - contributing to a total of $18 billion dollars in agricultural revenue. What did these losses mean to commercial beekeepers – and the local ag industry that depends so much on them? On today’s episode, we talk about these sudden, massive die-offs with KVPR reporter Kerry Klein.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A news investigation digs up details of January’s border patrol operation in Kern County, and some Central Valley students are losing their student visas.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
