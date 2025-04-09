Apr. 9: What Mass Bee Die-Offs Look Like In The Central Valley

We just wrapped up the most deadly winter on record for commercial honeybees: a survey by the non-profit research organization “Project Apis m.” estimated that 62% of commercial bees died between fall and spring. These bees not only make honey but also pollinate more than 100 U.S. crops - contributing to a total of $18 billion dollars in agricultural revenue. What did these losses mean to commercial beekeepers – and the local ag industry that depends so much on them? On today’s episode, we talk about these sudden, massive die-offs with KVPR reporter Kerry Klein.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A news investigation digs up details of January’s border patrol operation in Kern County, and some Central Valley students are losing their student visas.