March 31: How The Home Of The UFW Is Processing Allegations Against Cesar Chavez

For years, March 31st has been known as “Cesar Chavez Day.” But earlier in March, the New York Times published a bombshell investigation alleging the late civil rights leader sexually abused and assaulted women and girls in the 1960s and 70s. Some states have scrambled to rename the day. And farmworker communities are reeling – especially in Kern County. KVPR’s Kerry Klein has the view from the town of Delano, where the labor movement was born.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Kings County and Avenal tussle over fire services; and Merced College claims KVPR is costing them money amid reporting investigation.