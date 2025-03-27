© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Mar. 27: NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly On Being A Mom And A Prominent Journalist

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published March 27, 2025 at 6:47 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

It's a common struggle – being a working parent – and it's all too familiar for NPR's Mary Louise Kelly, who regularly flies around the world for her job hosting All Things Considered. She also has two sons, and she explored the difficulties of balancing parenthood with journalism in her 2023 book, "It. Goes. So. Fast." She joins us today to discuss the book and her thoughts on journalism in today's political landscape.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A Democratic PAC targets GOP-controlled House seats for 2026 midterms, and California is stripped of COVID-19 funding by the federal government.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden