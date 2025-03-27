Mar. 27: NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly On Being A Mom And A Prominent Journalist

It's a common struggle – being a working parent – and it's all too familiar for NPR's Mary Louise Kelly, who regularly flies around the world for her job hosting All Things Considered. She also has two sons, and she explored the difficulties of balancing parenthood with journalism in her 2023 book, "It. Goes. So. Fast." She joins us today to discuss the book and her thoughts on journalism in today's political landscape.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A Democratic PAC targets GOP-controlled House seats for 2026 midterms, and California is stripped of COVID-19 funding by the federal government.