Mar. 19: Why Some In Fresno Want To Regulate Smoke Shops

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published March 19, 2025 at 7:00 AM PDT
Over a hundred smoke shops are currently operating in the city of Fresno. A recent proposal to decrease that number went up before the Fresno City Council – but failed. Today we speak with Miguel Arias, a council member and the leading voice on regulating the shops. He tells us why he thinks this is a problem.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Madera Community Hospital’s opening day, and a state senate seat in the Valley gets a new candidate.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
