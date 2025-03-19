Mar. 19: Why Some In Fresno Want To Regulate Smoke Shops
Over a hundred smoke shops are currently operating in the city of Fresno. A recent proposal to decrease that number went up before the Fresno City Council – but failed. Today we speak with Miguel Arias, a council member and the leading voice on regulating the shops. He tells us why he thinks this is a problem.
Plus, the latest news headlines: Madera Community Hospital’s opening day, and a state senate seat in the Valley gets a new candidate.