Feb. 27: Comedian Paula Poundstone Talks Comedy – And Cats

Whether you know Paula Poundstone as a stand-up comedian, actor, or panelist on NPR’s popular quiz show Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me, she’s a long-time comedy veteran. She’s making two tour stops in the Valley this coming weekend, and she sat down with KVPR producer Jonathan Linden for this episode to talk about authenticity on stage, her evolution as a performer, and life with a house full of animals.

Plus, the latest news headlines: The ACLU is suing the Department of Homeland Security over January’s Kern County immigration raid, and a House committee grills an Army Corps general over Tulare County water releases.