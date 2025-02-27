© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Feb. 27: Comedian Paula Poundstone Talks Comedy – And Cats

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published February 27, 2025 at 6:59 AM PST
Whether you know Paula Poundstone as a stand-up comedian, actor, or panelist on NPR’s popular quiz show Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me, she’s a long-time comedy veteran. She’s making two tour stops in the Valley this coming weekend, and she sat down with KVPR producer Jonathan Linden for this episode to talk about authenticity on stage, her evolution as a performer, and life with a house full of animals.

Plus, the latest news headlines: The ACLU is suing the Department of Homeland Security over January’s Kern County immigration raid, and a House committee grills an Army Corps general over Tulare County water releases.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
