The day in 1953 when 12 different arson fires set downtown Fresno ablaze

It’s been called the day Fresno burned. As many as 12 fires, set in 12 different buildings downtown. It left the city on edge, a local landmark destroyed, and troops on the streets. The story, today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots.

It was July 10, 1953. Temperatures topped 101 degrees. At 1:45 PM a fire was reported at the venerable Hughes Hotel at Tulare and Broadway Streets in downtown Fresno. The fire soon went to three alarms.

But within minutes more fires were reported. The Brix Apartments across from City Hall; The Californian and Sequoia Hotels, the First Christian Church, Gottschalks Department Store. 12 fires in all. Fresno Mayor Gordon Dunn declared the fires were deliberately set. Governor Earl Warren activated the National Guard to patrol the streets and prevent looting.

Mutual aid came from firefighters as far away as Bakersfield and Sacramento. At least 133 firefighters helped battle the flames. Damages topped $500,000. The Hughes Hotel was gutted and was eventually torn down. No one was killed, but 25 firefighters were treated for non life-threatening injuries.

As for the suspect or suspects, investigators interviewed many persons of interest and even detained a suspect, but he was released after authorities verified his alibi. Decades later a Fresno Fire Department official told the Fresno Bee that the department has a suspect and a possible motive, but the person was no longer a threat. Today, Chukchansi Park is located where the Hughes Hotel once stood.