Feb. 18: ‘Find Yourself.’ How A Former US Poet Laureate Approaches Her Work
Joy Harjo made history when she became the first Native American to be named U.S. Poet Laureate. She’s a guest in an upcoming San Joaquin Valley Town Hall lecture in Fresno. In today’s episode, we speak with her to hear how she finds inspiration for her work.
Plus, the latest headlines, including charges being formally filed against a former Kern County supervisor and a new state bill that wants to improve wastewater testing.