Feb. 18: ‘Find Yourself.’ How A Former US Poet Laureate Approaches Her Work

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published February 18, 2025 at 6:51 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

Joy Harjo made history when she became the first Native American to be named U.S. Poet Laureate. She’s a guest in an upcoming San Joaquin Valley Town Hall lecture in Fresno. In today’s episode, we speak with her to hear how she finds inspiration for her work.

Plus, the latest headlines, including charges being formally filed against a former Kern County supervisor and a new state bill that wants to improve wastewater testing.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
