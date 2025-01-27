Jan. 27: Trump Wants To Use Local Law Enforcement For Immigration Actions. What A Valley Sheriff Says.
President Trump wants to enlist local law enforcement to implement his immigration policies, including deportation. But what does local law enforcement say about this? Today, we speak with Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, who has his own views on the broad sweep of immigrants in his county.
Plus, the latest news headlines, including what led to a Fresno police pursuit on the Fresno State campus and how Fresno Republican infighting continues.