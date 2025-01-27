© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Jan. 27: Trump Wants To Use Local Law Enforcement For Immigration Actions. What A Valley Sheriff Says.

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published January 27, 2025 at 7:01 AM PST
President Trump wants to enlist local law enforcement to implement his immigration policies, including deportation. But what does local law enforcement say about this? Today, we speak with Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, who has his own views on the broad sweep of immigrants in his county.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including what led to a Fresno police pursuit on the Fresno State campus and how Fresno Republican infighting continues.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
