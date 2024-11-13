Nov. 13: The Fresno Police Department Is Using AI To Write Police Reports
What role does artificial intelligence play in police departments? While not yet widely used, the Fresno Police Department is already utilizing the technology to write its police reports. We speak with KVPR editor and reporter Kerry Klein about her new reporting that looks into this.
Plus, the latest news headlines, including a bomb threat investigated at the Kings County elections office and Fresno's search for a new poet laureate.