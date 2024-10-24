Oct. 24: Are We Mishandling The Response To Bird Flu?
At the center of the bird flu outbreak response in the United States is not one but numerous state and federal agencies. A new report in Vanity Fair examines whether a more unified response is needed to tame the outbreak. We speak with the writer Katherine Eban on her findings.
Plus, the latest news headlines, including former Congressman Devin Nunes facing a tough time at Trump Media, and why immigrant rights groups are worried about Prop. 36.