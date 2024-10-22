Oct. 22: What You Might Not Know About Bakersfield’s Civil Rights History
In a new book, a Bakersfield College professor explores the lesser-known history of civil rights with a focus on Bakersfield. Oliver Rosales, who has a doctorate in history, discusses his research and highlights how ethnic studies courses made it into local schools.
Plus, the latest news headlines, including a Kern County supervisor’s office being searched and the Westboro Baptist Church plans to protest at two Valley schools.