Oct. 16: Clovis Will Soon Have District-Based City Council Elections. What Does That Mean?
Following the threat of a lawsuit, the City of Clovis will move to district-based city council elections starting in 2026. Gregory Weaver, a reporter with Fresnoland, discusses what that means and why the city has historically been resistant to the change. Plus, the latest news headlines, including rising numbers of bird flu cases in the Valley and supervisor candidates in Kern County, face off in a debate.