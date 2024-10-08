© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Oct. 8: A Retired Fresno Teacher Joins Recovery Efforts After Hurricane Helene

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published October 8, 2024 at 6:42 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

The American Red Cross deployed over a thousand disaster workers from California after Hurricane Helene devastated many communities in the Southeastern United States last month. We speak with a Fresno woman who is on the ground helping recovery efforts in North Carolina.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including a new study highlighting the potential effects of wildfire smoke on Valley crops and candidates for Fresno County supervisor square off.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association. While in graduate school she covered the New Hampshire Primary for NBC Owned Television Stations and subsequently worked as a television ratings analyst for the company's business news network, CNBC. Upon returning to California, her role as a higher education public relations professional reconnected her to the Valley's media scene. She is happy to be back to her journalism roots as a local host at KVPR.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden