Oct. 8: A Retired Fresno Teacher Joins Recovery Efforts After Hurricane Helene
The American Red Cross deployed over a thousand disaster workers from California after Hurricane Helene devastated many communities in the Southeastern United States last month. We speak with a Fresno woman who is on the ground helping recovery efforts in North Carolina.
Plus, the latest news headlines, including a new study highlighting the potential effects of wildfire smoke on Valley crops and candidates for Fresno County supervisor square off.