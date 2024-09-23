© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Sept. 23: More People. Higher Heat. Can California’s Inland Cities Cope?

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published September 23, 2024 at 6:48 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Central Valley and other inland regions of California experienced record-breaking heat this summer. This comes as more people are also moving inland for its affordability. According to new reporting from CalMatters, this combination could be deadly. CalMatters reporter Alejandra Reyes-Velarde shares more.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including the United Farm Workers wrapping up its convention in Bakersfield and voters hitting the streets in Valley swing districts.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association. While in graduate school she covered the New Hampshire Primary for NBC Owned Television Stations and subsequently worked as a television ratings analyst for the company's business news network, CNBC. Upon returning to California, her role as a higher education public relations professional reconnected her to the Valley's media scene. She is happy to be back to her journalism roots as a local host at KVPR.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden