Sept. 23: More People. Higher Heat. Can California’s Inland Cities Cope?
The Central Valley and other inland regions of California experienced record-breaking heat this summer. This comes as more people are also moving inland for its affordability. According to new reporting from CalMatters, this combination could be deadly. CalMatters reporter Alejandra Reyes-Velarde shares more.
Plus, the latest news headlines, including the United Farm Workers wrapping up its convention in Bakersfield and voters hitting the streets in Valley swing districts.