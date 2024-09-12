Sept. 12: The High Stakes of a New Industry Sprouting in Kern County
Today on Central Valley Daily, plans to build the state’s largest carbon removal and storage projects in Kern County are coming up for approval. The facilities could store millions of tons of planet-warming carbon dioxide underneath active oil fields in the southern San Joaquin Valley.
Plus, the latest news headlines, including what local voters are saying after the highly-anticipated Harris-Trump debate, and a popular Yosemite National Park hotel is closing.