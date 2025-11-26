© 2025 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
Central Valley Daily

Nov. 26: Porterville PD Faces Federal Lawsuits As Interim Leader Takes Over

By Kerry Klein,
Elizabeth ArakelianJonathan Linden
Published November 26, 2025 at 4:45 AM PST
The police chief and assistant police chief in the City of Porterville are both out on “authorized leave,” as an interim police chief is leading the department. At the same time, the department is facing multiple civil rights lawsuits. KVPR Associate Editor Kerry Klein breaks down what we know about the department’s current affairs.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Health budget cuts in Kern County are being felt; and the potential impacts of a federal lawsuit over college tuition for immigrant students.

Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
