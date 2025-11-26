Nov. 26: Porterville PD Faces Federal Lawsuits As Interim Leader Takes Over

The police chief and assistant police chief in the City of Porterville are both out on “authorized leave,” as an interim police chief is leading the department. At the same time, the department is facing multiple civil rights lawsuits. KVPR Associate Editor Kerry Klein breaks down what we know about the department’s current affairs.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Health budget cuts in Kern County are being felt; and the potential impacts of a federal lawsuit over college tuition for immigrant students.