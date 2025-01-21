Tomas Apodaca is a journalism engineer. He supports CalMatters and The Markup’s journalism by exploring data, reverse-engineering algorithms, and creating custom tools.

Before joining CalMatters and The Markup, Tomas worked at Nava PBC and Code for America, building software that helped people access and navigate government services. Before that, he helped build digital maps in Mongolia, collected data for an elections API in Indonesia, and worked against HIV/AIDS in the Democratic Republic of Congo.