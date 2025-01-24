© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
We asked all 58 California sheriffs about immigration enforcement under Trump. Here’s what they said

CalMatters | By Tomas Apodaca,
Nigel Duara / CalMatters
Published January 24, 2025 at 1:58 PM PST
Illustraion in black and orange of various profiles of faces.
Illustration by Gabriel Hongsdusit / CalMatters

This story was originally published by CalMatters.

President Donald Trump’s campaign pledge to ramp up immigration enforcement could put California’s 58 elected sheriffs in the hot seat because of their responsibility to manage local jails. CalMatters surveyed all of California’s sheriff’s about how they plan to navigate the complexities in local, state and federal immigration laws. Here’s what they told us.

CalMatters reached out to the sheriffs by email and website contact forms. When those weren’t available, we called the contact number on their website. Two county sheriffs’ offices — Monterey and San Mateo — did not return calls seeking comment.

For months, Trump allies have signaled that they’d focus initial immigration enforcement on undocumented people who have committed crimes. This month, the House of Representatives passed a bill that would empower immigration agencies to deport people arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft and shoplifting. The bill is expected to pass the Senate.

During the previous Trump administration, then-Gov. Jerry Brown signed a so-called sanctuary law that limits how local enforcement agencies interact with federal immigration officers. At the time, several sheriffs from inland counties criticized the law and embraced Trump’s immigration policies.
Government & Politics Top StoriesImmigration and Customs Enforcementimmigration
Tomas Apodaca
Tomas Apodaca is a journalism engineer. He supports CalMatters and The Markup’s journalism by exploring data, reverse-engineering algorithms, and creating custom tools.
Nigel Duara / CalMatters
Nigel Duara joined CalMatters in 2020 as a Los Angeles-based reporter covering poverty and inequality issues for our California Divide collaboration. Previously, he served as a national and climate correspondent on the HBO show VICE News Tonight. Before that, he was the border correspondent at the Los Angeles Times based in Phoenix, deployed to stories across the country. He is a longtime contributor to Portland Monthly magazine and graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
