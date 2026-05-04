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Brittany Oceguera / CalMatters

Brittany Oceguera is a fellow with the CalMatters College Journalism Network. She’s a bilingual journalist based in the Central Valley, passionate about covering her community and higher education. Oceguera is a fourth-year student at California State University, Bakersfield, double majoring in Spanish and communications with an emphasis in journalism. She currently serves as the editor-in-chief of El Veloz, the Spanish section of CSUB’s student-led news organization The Runner.