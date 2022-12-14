Ben Christopher

Ben ChristopherReporter, CalMatters
The fast food and oil industries are only the latest to seek a referendum to stop, or at least delay, a law passed by the state Legislature. The return on investment can be huge — so much money that some are calling for changing the referendum rules in California.
In one of the highest-profile California election results, Proposition 30 failed despite the state’s commitment to climate action and its history of taxing the wealthy. But the ballot measure also was complicated and divided Democrats, a recipe for failure.
On suspense file day, state legislators killed dozens of bills, including some controversial proposals on health care costs, social media regulation, pay transparency, climate change and much, much more.
A U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning a strict New York law on who can carry concealed weapons will likely lead to a challenge of California gun laws.
After 10 years, the top-two California primary system is under fire again, but the problems may have more to do with political gamesmanship. A strategy in a state Senate district appears to have backfired.