Fresno council members seek how much money was used in lawsuit against them

FRESNO, Calif. – Two Fresno City Councilmembers want to know how much taxpayer money was used by county officials to fund a lawsuit against them.

At a press conference Tuesday, Fresno councilmembers Luis Chavez and Garry Bredefeld said they submitted a public records request seeking to obtain county documents that could show how much was spent to hire a law firm to sue the pair in what they call a “frivolous lawsuit.”

Chavez and Bredefeld are both running for seats on the Fresno County Board of Supervisors. Bredefeld is a candidate for District 2 supervisor against incumbent Steve Brandau. Chavez is seeking a supervisor seat in District 3 against incumbent Sal Quintero.

“The funding for the county's legal pursuits, including the fees for its own lawyers, and now the fees for our attorney comes directly from the pockets of the county taxpayers,” Bredefeld said.

He called the funds used for the lawsuits “questionable and irresponsible.”

The lawsuit was brought last year after Chavez and Bredefeld announced an intent to transfer funds from their city council campaign finance committees to their Board of Supervisors campaigns.

The lawsuit argued the councilmembers' attempt to transfer funds violated a 2020 ordinance that had set a $30,000 cap on transfers or contributions for non-county elective offices into campaigns for county seats.

But in October, the Fresno Superior Court ruled in favor of Chavez and Bredefeld. A few months later, the county was ordered to reimburse the pair of $72,709 in legal fees.

The county was given 10 days to respond to the councilmembers’ request.

“There needs to be accountability,” said Chavez. “And this is the first step in getting that accountability so taxpayers know exactly how their dollars are being used.”