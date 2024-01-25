© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
What Julián Castro wants Latinos in America to see for themselves

KVPR | By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Published January 25, 2024 at 3:19 PM PST
Julian Castro, CEO of the Latino Community Foundation, speaks with KVPR News Director Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.
Alex Burke
/
KVPR
Julian Castro, CEO of the Latino Community Foundation, speaks with KVPR News Director Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.

Julian Castro is a former mayor of San Antonio, Texas, former secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development under the Obama Administration, and a 2020 U.S. presidential candidate.

In January, Castro became the new CEO of the Latino Community Foundation – the largest Latino-serving philanthropic organization in the country that got its start in California’s San Francisco Bay Area. Some of the foundation’s investments have been made in the San Joaquin Valley.

Castro visited the KVPR studios on Jan. 25, 2024, to discuss his new work, the change he wants the foundation to be a part of and the potential he sees for Latinos in the U.S.

Click the player on this page to listen to the interview.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is KVPR's News Director. Prior to joining the station's news department in 2022, he was a reporter for PBS NewsHour and The Fresno Bee.
