What Julián Castro wants Latinos in America to see for themselves

Julian Castro is a former mayor of San Antonio, Texas, former secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development under the Obama Administration, and a 2020 U.S. presidential candidate.

In January, Castro became the new CEO of the Latino Community Foundation – the largest Latino-serving philanthropic organization in the country that got its start in California’s San Francisco Bay Area. Some of the foundation’s investments have been made in the San Joaquin Valley.

Castro visited the KVPR studios on Jan. 25, 2024, to discuss his new work, the change he wants the foundation to be a part of and the potential he sees for Latinos in the U.S.

Click the player on this page to listen to the interview.