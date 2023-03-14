Tulare County communities inundated as atmospheric rivers drench state

The cities of Woodlake , Lindsay and Visalia in Tulare County declared a state of emergency in response to the flooding caused by the winter storms. Read the transcript for this report below.

ELIZABETH ARAKELIAN, HOST: The atmospheric rivers drenching California continue to hit hard in communities in the eastern San Joaquin Valley. KVPR’s Esther Quintanilla has this report.

ESTHER QUINTANILLA: Snowmelt from the Sierra has sent water gushing into Valley communities since Friday. Some streets in the cities of Lindsay and Woodlake in Tulare County were turned into rivers by the floodwaters. Lindsay city manager Joe Tanner says the amount of water rushing down the nearby Lewis Creek was unexpected.

JOE TANNER: The water was coming through the creek, and that was too much for our system to handle at the time.

QUINTANILLA: Lindsay doesn’t have evacuation warnings in place, but Tanner says the city is monitoring water levels to ensure public safety. A few miles north, homes in the city of Woodlake were also overtaken by floodwaters. City administrator Ramon Lara says more than 20 homes were severely damaged.

RAMON LARA We probably have four or five blocks where the streets were completely covered, the water going up people's driveways.

QUINTANILLA. Woodlake, along with the nearby city of Visalia, declared a local state of emergency until Monday out of concern for more flooding. For KVPR News, I’m Esther Quintanilla

