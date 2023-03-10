Heavy rain, floods highlight Valley's sinking ground

Read the transcript for this report below.

CRESENCIO RODRIGUEZ-DELGADO: The series of atmospheric rivers pummeling California have caused flooding and evacuations. They’ve also drawn attention to a longer-term issue in the southern San Joaquin Valley: changing flood zones. KVPR's Elizabeth Arakelian explains.

ELIZABETH ARAKELIAN: Some water experts say overpumping groundwater has caused communities to sink — including in Kings County.

LOIS HENRY: Well, now we’ve got this depression on the east side of Corcoran because of over pumping and nobody knows what's going to happen.

ARAKELIAN: That’s Lois Henry, the editor of SJV Water, a local nonprofit newsroom. In a report released this week, she says water districts are concerned about the damage storms can cause in some of the South Valley’s small towns where ground has been sinking.

Henry says South Valley leaders are gearing up with extra crews on hand during these storms. Some farmers are planning to capture the water and pump it over existing farmland in the hopes of recharging aquifers.

For KVPR, I'm Elizabeth Arakelian.

