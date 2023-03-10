© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Click here for the latest local storm updates.
Local News

Heavy rain, floods highlight Valley's sinking ground

KVPR | By Elizabeth Arakelian
Published March 10, 2023 at 9:28 PM PST
KVPR News logo

Read the transcript for this report below.

Fqs3magakAo05mz.jfif
Local News
LIVE BLOG: Tracking California's winter storms

CRESENCIO RODRIGUEZ-DELGADO: The series of atmospheric rivers pummeling California have caused flooding and evacuations. They’ve also drawn attention to a longer-term issue in the southern San Joaquin Valley: changing flood zones. KVPR's Elizabeth Arakelian explains.

ELIZABETH ARAKELIAN: Some water experts say overpumping groundwater has caused communities to sink — including in Kings County.

LOIS HENRY: Well, now we’ve got this depression on the east side of Corcoran because of over pumping and nobody knows what's going to happen.

ARAKELIAN: That’s Lois Henry, the editor of SJV Water, a local nonprofit newsroom. In a report released this week, she says water districts are concerned about the damage storms can cause in some of the South Valley’s small towns where ground has been sinking.

Henry says South Valley leaders are gearing up with extra crews on hand during these storms. Some farmers are planning to capture the water and pump it over existing farmland in the hopes of recharging aquifers.

For KVPR, I'm Elizabeth Arakelian.

Elizabeth Arakelian
Elizabeth Arakelian is the host of All Things Considered.
