A storm is hitting the Fresno area. Here are ways to track it, and stay out of it

Rain. Snow. Flooding. California is getting hit with a major winter storm after just enduring some severe weather.

A few more days of – possibly heavy – rainfall are expected in the San Joaquin Valley as an atmospheric river courses through the state. Already, several inches of rain have caused rockslides and closed roadways in places like the Fresno County foothills. A man had to be rescued from his truck near the community of Tollhouse.

Rain and wind in the area was expected to continue through Thursday evening, before more rain arrived around the weekend. The arriving storm means there will likely be some dangers. But there are also ways to stay safe.

A strong storm system will impact Central California tonight through Thursday night, resulting in snow in the Sierra Nevada and rain in the San Joaquin Valley. The majority of this precipitation will fall tonight and Thursday morning. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/YTHIr1j5Cm — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) January 4, 2023

If you’re home – or on the road – there are helpful tools to track the storm and related incidents:

- Follow weather updates from the National Weather Service Hanford office . This may be the best way to track the storm’s path and how much rain or snow is falling.

- Check power outages from PG&E and Southern California Edison . The map feature lets you see where the outages are, and how many people are affected.

- Check road conditions using the CalTrans Quickmap . Different icons mean different things, so look closely. Webcams also let you see real-time conditions.

- Follow CalTrans District 6 for updates on Twitter . You’ll be updated with major roadway hazards in the Valley and foothills.

Southern California Edison recommends staying aware of flooding, broken tree limbs and downed power lines. The agency also recommends keeping a battery-operated radio, flashlights and fresh batteries handy. And stay mindful of unattended space heaters, as well as place generators outdoors, the agency recommends.

Pacific Gas and Electric has hundreds of employees ready for the storm across the state, and is getting some assistance from Southern California Edison.

“The weather system forecasted to move through PG&E’s service area as early as Wednesday, Jan. 4, will deliver strong, gusty winds, moderate to heavy rain and a chance for isolated thunderstorms,” the agency reported.

Winds between 35 and 60 miles per hour were expected in different parts of the Central Valley and Central Coast. PG&E also recommends keeping fresh drinking water on hand, a backup phone and if you experience an outage, unplug electrical appliances to avoid overloading circuits once power is restored.