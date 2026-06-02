California Primary 2026: Key Congressional Races to Watch on Election Day

This story was originally published by KQED.

It’s Primary Election Day in California. Polls are open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., and hundreds of thousands of Californians are expected to cast — or mail in — their votes in a host of federal, state and local races.

Unlike ordinary primaries, which Californians often approach with a shrug, this election has all the makings of a Trump-era dogfight. It’s the first election California has seen since approving Proposition 50 last year, which redrew U.S. congressional districts to favor Democrats and allow voters to flip up to five seats currently held by Republicans.

Republicans currently control both chambers of Congress, but by small margins — if they lose two House seats, Democrats will reclaim power in at least one chamber of government.

California uses a top-two primary system, in which the two candidates with the most votes — regardless of party preference — proceed to a runoff race in November’s general election.

NPR member stations across California have been tracking these changes to the state’s congressional map, the candidates and the issues in their communities.

Congressional District 48

Republican Rep. Darrell Issa has represented the San Diego area in Congress for about a quarter of a century. Democrats have long dreamed of ousting Issa, and Proposition 50 may have given Democrats the edge they’ve long needed.

With the passage of the controversial measure, Issa’s reelection race flipped from a double-digit Republican advantage to a 10-point lead for Democrats. In March, Issa announced he wasn’t seeking reelection.

Despite Proposition 50, the question remains: Can the Democrats flip the 48th Congressional District?

Twelve candidates are in the race for Issa’s seat, including San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond, who’s running as a Republican; San Diego City Councilmember Marni Von Wilpert, who is running as a Democrat; and former Obama official Ammar Campa-Najjar, also a Democrat.

Read more from KPBS:

48th Congressional District campaigns find ways around campaign finance rules

California’s 48th Congressional District race: Ammar Campa-Najjar

California’s 48th Congressional District race: Marni Von Wilpert

California’s 48th Congressional District race: Brandon Riker

Congressional District 22

One of the country’s most competitive primary races for Congress this year — and the only California race rated as a toss-up by the Cook Political Report — is a swing district in the Central Valley, where Democrats are hoping to flip a seat long held by Republican Rep. David Valadao.

While District 22 has been trending purple, Valadao has held his seat. But since the passage of Proposition 50, former dairy farmer Valadao faces another headwind: Californians voted to redraw his district narrowly in favor of Democrats.

While Valadao is the last remaining House Republican who voted to impeach President Donald Trump in 2021, he did vote in favor of Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”

The bill slashed Medicaid funding, and Valadao’s congressional district has one of the highest Medicaid enrollment rates in the country. Democratic opponents are trying to rally voters to hold him accountable for his vote to cut healthcare.

This congressional race is also one of many emerging around the country where progressive Democrats are challenging their party’s establishment.

2026 California Voter Guide

Democrat Randy Villegas has been endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Villegas is a political science professor at a local community college and an elected trustee of the Visalia Unified School District.

Also vying for the number 2 spot in California’s top-two primary is state Assemblymember Dr. Jasmeet Bains. She’s been endorsed by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Read more from KVPR:

‘A tug of war for the identity of the party’: Why a Valley congressional race is key for Democrats

Read more from CalMatters:

National Democrats said they’d stay out of this California race. Then they picked a side

‘Valleycrat’ or Mamdani wannabe?: California Democrats are split on how to win swing votes

Congressional District 11

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi has held her seat representing San Francisco for nearly 40 years. But with the former House speaker retiring, all eyes are on the race to succeed her. The frontrunner is state Sen. Scott Wiener, a moderate Democrat by San Francisco standards. He’s polling at about 40% with likely voters.

The race to face off against Wiener includes two Democrats appealing to more progressive voters in the liberal city: San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan and former tech engineer Saikat Chakrabarti.

Martin do Nascimento / KQED; Beth LaBerge / KQED) (From left) San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan, Saikat Chakrabarti and State Senator Scott Wiener.

Pelosi has endorsed Chan. Chan was born in Hong Kong and moved to San Francisco’s Chinatown as a child. She has centered her campaign on her background as an immigrant, mother and longtime civil servant.

Chan is running neck and neck with Chakrabarti, who has poured nearly $10 million of his own money into the race. Chakrabarti was the former chief of staff to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a key organizer of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign.

Read more from KQED:

After Pelosi, young SF voters want change. 2 progressives are competing to offer it

Big money pours into San Francisco race to replace Rep. Nancy Pelosi

SF House Candidates Clash on Taxes, Transit in Debate to Replace Pelosi

Congressional District 1

When longtime Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa unexpectedly died in emergency surgery earlier this year, he left his seat vacant. Gov. Gavin Newsom called for a special election to replace LaMalfa, which also falls on the day of California’s primary election.

Because LaMalfa’s seat was set to expire in January 2027, the winner of the special election will serve only the remaining months of his term. Some voters in the district will see these candidates on their ballots twice: once for the special election to fill the vacancy, and again in the regular primary to determine who represents the redrawn district for the full term when Congress begins in January 2027.

Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / CalMatters Sen. Mike McGuire speaks during a press conference, before Gov. Gavin Newsom signs the Election Rigging Response Act in Sacramento on Aug. 21, 2025.

This district — which covers much of rural, inland Northern California, including Chico and Redding — has historically voted red. But the redrawn lines bring in more liberal areas like Sonoma County.

One long-tenured Democrat has thrown his hat into the race: Mike McGuire, who currently represents a stretch of coast from the North Bay up to the Oregon border in California’s state Senate. He’s running against fellow state Assemblymember James Gallagher, a Republican who represents the northern Sacramento Valley.

Democrat Audrey Denney, an educator from Chico, is also running in District 1 — for the third time. (She ran in 2018 and 2020.)

Read more from North State Public Radio:

What to know about James Gallagher’s run for Congress

Gallagher targets rising cost of living in 1st Congressional District

McGuire says healthcare is at a ‘crisis point’ in 1st Congressional District

Denney links affordability crisis to corporate influence in 1st Congressional District

Congressional District 7

Democrat Doris Matsui has represented California’s 7th Congressional District for over two decades. She stepped into the role in 2005, winning a special election after her husband, Robert T. Matsui, died and left the seat vacant. Prior to his death, Robert Matsui represented the district — which covers the Sacramento County area — for over 25 years.

Doris Matsui has easily won in past elections, but now faces her most serious challenge. Mai Vang, a Sacramento City Council member and more progressive Democrat, has pledged not to take donations from corporations or political action committees.

Several other candidates hope to unseat Matsui, including faith-based housing nonprofit employee and Sacramento State student Zachariah Wooden, who is running as a Republican; small manufacturing business owner Robby Morin, who is running as a Democrat; and entrepreneur Enayat Nazhat, also running as a Democrat.

The 7th Congressional District has also shifted under Proposition 50 to include some rural areas in El Dorado and San Joaquin counties, which could shift the district more red.

Read more from CapRadio:

How campaign money is shaping Sacramento’s 7th Congressional District race

Read more from CalMatters:

California Democrats back establishment candidates despite progressive pushback

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