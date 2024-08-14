© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
How a reporter uncovered a concerning management track record at Yosemite National Park

KVPR | By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published August 14, 2024 at 2:23 PM PDT
A Yosemite National Park entrance sign seen on Nov. 15, 2015.
Yi-Liang "Lucas" Liu
/
Flickr Creative Commons
The Yosemite Valley seen from the viewpoint of Glacier Point trail on Oct. 2, 2013.

FRESNO, Calif. — On a recent trip to Yosemite National Park, Bloomberg reporter Laura Bliss said something felt off.

"I just noticed, as a tourist, that things seemed quite different from past visits," said Bliss. "Just in terms of basic, good quality of service."

The experience led her to wonder more about what was happening behind the scenes at Yosemite, and her investigation found some troubling results.

"I started looking into it, and hundreds of pages of federal evaluations and interviews with dozens of current and former employees paints a really disturbing picture," said Bliss.

Bliss found that several events have occurred under the watch of concessionaire Aramark that have put the safety of guests and workers at risk.

"In 2019, we saw a norovirus outbreak that ultimately sickened over 100 people that Aramark did not report initially to the National Park Service," said Bliss. "In 2020, it failed to report a sexual assault that occurred in employee housing... the list goes on and on."

KVPR's Elizabeth Arakelian spoke with Bliss about her findings and what could happen next.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association. While in graduate school she covered the New Hampshire Primary for NBC Owned Television Stations and subsequently worked as a television ratings analyst for the company's business news network, CNBC. Upon returning to California, her role as a higher education public relations professional reconnected her to the Valley's media scene. She is happy to be back to her journalism roots as a local host at KVPR.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
