How a reporter uncovered a concerning management track record at Yosemite National Park

FRESNO, Calif. — On a recent trip to Yosemite National Park, Bloomberg reporter Laura Bliss said something felt off.

"I just noticed, as a tourist, that things seemed quite different from past visits," said Bliss. "Just in terms of basic, good quality of service."

The experience led her to wonder more about what was happening behind the scenes at Yosemite, and her investigation found some troubling results.

"I started looking into it, and hundreds of pages of federal evaluations and interviews with dozens of current and former employees paints a really disturbing picture," said Bliss.

Bliss found that several events have occurred under the watch of concessionaire Aramark that have put the safety of guests and workers at risk.

"In 2019, we saw a norovirus outbreak that ultimately sickened over 100 people that Aramark did not report initially to the National Park Service," said Bliss. "In 2020, it failed to report a sexual assault that occurred in employee housing... the list goes on and on."

KVPR's Elizabeth Arakelian spoke with Bliss about her findings and what could happen next.

Listen to the interview in the player on this page.