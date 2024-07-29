Borel Fire: Kern County fire balloons to 53,000 acres, ‘severe’ fire behavior expected Monday

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. See previous reporting here.

KERN COUNTY, Calif. – The Borel Fire burning in the Kern County mountains has ballooned to 53,000 areas as of Monday.

An incident command team assigned to the wildfire reported the fire advanced rapidly by burning through sections of dry vegetation once again. Weather conditions are hot, humid and windy – aiding the fire’s spread. It remains 0% contained, and has destroyed the community of Havilah as more than 2,000 people are under evacuation.

The fire is moving east and south along the ridgeline of Libel Peak. The fire has spread southeast near Walker Basin. Dozers have been used to build a containment line there. In the northern perimeter, fire crews are also aiming to build a containment line off of Kern Canyon Road.

Firefighters were continuing their efforts to protect structures. The fire is threatening residential areas near Lake Isabella on its northern edge.

The incident team expected more “severe” fire behavior as the region continues to be under a red-flag warning. Spot fires have been spotted about half a mile from the fire’s path.

Evacuation warnings have continued to expand as the Borel Fire has scorched an area nearly the size of nearby Bakersfield.

Kern County Deputy Fire Chief Dionisio Mitchell sent a message Monday to fire crews who have been consumed by the fire fight. Mitchell thanked fire crews for their work to fight the fires. He added that some who are fighting the blaze live in areas that are also under evacuation.

