Merced College dean speaks out after KVPR, Merced FOCUS reporting into past complaints against him

This story was published as part of a series called Paper Trails and Transfers in collaboration with The Merced FOCUS.

MERCED, Calif. — A Merced College dean who became the subject of multiple complaints filed by faculty and staff in late 2024 and was later cleared of wrongdoing spoke out for the first time since KVPR and The Merced FOCUS published a report that looked into the matter.

In fall 2024, John Albano was the subject of two third-party investigations after at least 10 complaints by faculty and staff were made against him alleging gender and race discrimination. Neither the college nor Albano clarified which two independent investigations occurred, since multiple employees filed complaints. Neither Merced College President Chris Vitelli nor any members of the Merced College Board of Trustees responded to inquiries.

The complaints filed against him and subsequent investigations played out largely behind the scenes but led to visible shakeups for employees and students.

None of the complaints appeared to find wrongdoing by Albano. Instead, all of the complaints were either procedurally dismissed or denied after the investigator concluded that Albano had either acted appropriately or that there was insufficient evidence to prove the allegations.

In a message Wednesday evening to Merced College employees, Albano did not dispute KVPR and the Merced FOCUS’ reporting into the complaints and investigation, but emphasized he was cleared of wrongdoing.

“The media reports do not fully reflect the findings of the investigations or the broader context of these matters,” Albano wrote. “While I respect the role of public discussion, my focus remains on supporting our students and the ongoing work of our institution.”

KVPR and The Merced FOCUS spent months trying to understand how the complaints were investigated and sought comment from college officials, as well as Albano, on multiple occasions seeking to get a fuller picture about the matters.

The college provided two lengthy statements over the course of the reporting, and Albano also provided two statements, but neither responded directly to questions regarding the complaints or concerns from faculty and staff.

In his email, Albano also said the situation has been difficult for him and his family to endure.

“This experience has been challenging on both a professional and personal level,” Albano wrote. “My family and I are grateful for the encouragement and support by many community members and colleagues regarding this matter.”

Reporting by KVPR and The Merced FOCUS found there were ripple effects behind the scenes related to the complaints against Albano during and after the college’s investigation was completed. For example, Albano requested a transfer from the School of Arts and Social Sciences to the School of Business, Economics and Adult Education/Noncredit. Hundreds of students were also displaced from classes and scrambled to find new ones after two ethnic studies professors resigned.

Records obtained by KVPR and The Merced FOCUS show college officials acknowledged the move was intended to mitigate interactions during and after the investigative process surrounding Albano.

Albano announced in February that he would be making a second transition at the college – this time into a faculty role for the upcoming fall semester. The college disputed that the moves were related to the previous complaints against Albano.

The transfers – however – raised questions about whether faculty and staff complaints against Albano were fully resolved on a personnel level and why the transfers were needed for one of the college’s longest-serving deans. Some of those faculty and staff alleged retaliation for speaking out. One professor had her courses canceled after filing a complaint. Others resigned.

College officials declined to respond to questions about alleged retaliation.

In his statement days after KVPR and the Merced FOCUS published their report, the current dean said that he stands by his record and leadership.

“Over the course of 25 years of service to this campus community, I have remained committed to supporting students, faculty, classified professionals, and administration, and I stand by that record of service,” Albano wrote. “I am proud of the many initiatives and accomplishments that I have been fortunate to contribute to as our college has continued to grow and advance its mission.”

Albano taught music at Merced College for a decade before becoming a dean. Prior to teaching, he worked in the entertainment industry and is still part of a music band.