Paper trails and transfers

Between late 2024 and early 2025, Merced College experienced a shake-up. Multiple faculty members and staff resigned, another found all of her classes cancelled, and hundreds of students were left scrambling to fulfill graduation requirements.

One dean at the college appeared to be at the center of this turmoil. John Albano was the subject of nearly a dozen complaints filed by faculty and staff who allege he discriminated against women and minority employees. Even though an outside investigation cleared Albano of wrongdoing, Albano was transferred to a dean position in a different school on campus that did not match his subject matter expertise.

In February 2026, he announced plans to step out of his leadership role and back into a faculty position. Albano and college officials maintain the move is unrelated to the complaints – but many faculty and staff still have questions about whether the entire process was handled fairly.

These stories, based on more than one hundred pages of public documents, additional documents obtained from sources and interviews with nearly two dozen campus sources, explore the allegations against Albano, how he and campus officials responded, the impact on students and the employees who filed complaints, and why some say the problems may point to systemic issues.