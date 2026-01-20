© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

By the numbers: Fresno Unified losing students, trying to save on costs

KVPR | By Israel Cardona Hernandez
Published January 20, 2026 at 12:05 PM PST
Fresno Unified School District offices in downtown Fresno.
FUSD
Fresno Unified School District offices in downtown Fresno.

This story is produced from an episode of KVPR’s Central Valley Daily podcast. Listen to all episodes here, and wherever you get your podcasts. Central Valley Daily is supported by the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative. If you have a story idea, email podcast@kvpr.org

FRESNO, Calif. – More than 500 teachers and staff with Fresno Unified recently accepted an early retirement deal. This comes at a time that the district has noted a declining enrollment of students – and a need to save on costs.

Fresno Unified is the state's third largest school district. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, it has lost 1,000 students a year, according to its superintendent Misty Her, who spoke with KVPR’s Central Valley Daily podcast.

Currently, the student enrollment at Fresno Unified is around 67,000 students. Since 2002, the district has lost 13,000 students, according to Her.

central valley daily logo
Jan. 15: Teachers Are Retiring. Enrollment Is Declining. What’s Next For Fresno Unified?
Elizabeth Arakelian, Jonathan Linden

She said with the declining rate of students, the district sought to save on costs by offering teachers early retirement deals. Attendance at schools is tied to school funding.

“The early retirement was done to honor the work that our retirees have [put] into our district,” Her said.

Such an incentive had not been offered in more than 20 years. Her said it was made available to teachers ages 55 and older in what she described as a “strategic” move.

A total of 573 employees accepted the offer, according to Her. The district estimates saving roughly $56 million in costs over the next five years.

Her said the district’s aim is to match staffing levels to current student enrollment while managing employee transitions and preserving institutional knowledge.

“We have interim goals, interim guardrails. We have initiatives now that are going to be in alignment to those goals and guardrails,” Her said.
Tags
Education Top StoriesFresno Unified School District
Israel Cardona Hernandez
Israel Cardona Hernández was born in Santa Rosa, California, and raised in Irapuato, Guanajuato, Mexico. Now based in Fresno, he is a junior at Fresno State, majoring in Mass Communications and Journalism with a focus on Broadcasting. He previously completed two years at Fresno City College and is currently gaining hands-on experience as an intern for the Fall 2025 semester. Fully bilingual in Spanish and English, Israel brings a multicultural perspective to his work in media and communication.
See stories by Israel Cardona Hernandez