He created the iconic Fresno State Bulldog. At nearly 95, he’s still making art.

FRESNO, Calif. - The growling blue and red Fresno State Bulldog is one of the most recognizable logos in the Central Valley.

It’s been stamped on shirts, helmets, and buildings for decades. But how much is known about how – and by whom – it was created?

KVPR recently interviewed the original artist, Joseph G. Garcia, who drew up the famous logo in 1981. Garcia told KVPR’s Central Valley Daily podcast that despite one of his drawings becoming the signature look for Fresno State, he doesn’t know what ultimately pushed him to become an artist.

“I have no idea,” Garcia said. “It’s one of those things that I just had since a child. Nobody ever says that you’re good enough to be an artist or whatever. I just do it.”

Some of Garcia’s work is even found inside the KVPR building – mainly because his son works at the station. Joe Garcia Jr. is KVPR’s development director.

Despite this claim to local artistic fame, the older Garcia says he largely stays quiet and humble. But it was worth understanding a little more of the history behind his work as he approaches 95 years old.

Garcia says he came to draw up the Bulldog when he became friends with Russ Sloan – who was Fresno State’s athletic director in the early 1980s – and Sloan asked Garcia to design a new logo to present to the Bulldog Foundation’s board.

A rough draft came together in just a couple of days, Garcia said. Not long after, the final version was approved unanimously.

Joe Garcia / KVPR This is the original logo that Garcia came up with and it is hanging up in his house.

The bulldog used by Fresno State today still closely resembles Garcia’s original design. Today it’s found up and down the Valley and its meaning lives in the minds and hearts of the thousands of students and faculty — or family of those students and faculty — who have ever had a connection to Fresno State.

But the Bulldog wasn't the end of Garcia's artistic career.

When the Save Mart Center was being built, he was asked to turn his illustrated Bulldog into a physical sculpture. That sculpture was later enlarged, cast in bronze, and placed at the arena’s entrance, where it still sits today.

Beyond logos, drawing, and sculpting, Garcia also writes and paints. His artwork ranges from abstract pieces to fine art to cartooning.

“I don’t have a style,” Garcia admitted to KVPR. “If I did, people could see a painting of mine and say I know who did that, but I don’t.”

One of his written pieces of work includes “Prelude to Fresno.” It tells the story of some of the early settlers in the Fresno area.

Garcia says he creates most of his work for himself. Still, from time to time, they go on display for countless people to see. He also created the “Johnny Quik Food Store” logo which is used for the Fresno area convenience store chain.

Garcia said, at nearly 95, being an artist “just happens to be something that I could do.”