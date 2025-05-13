Prosecutors formally charge teens accused of killing Clovis high schooler Caleb Quick

CLOVIS, Calif. – Two teens who are accused of murder will appear in court Wednesday for the first time since they were arrested and charged in the killing of Clovis high schooler Caleb Quick.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday the teens will appear for a 1:30 p.m. hearing. Their names were not released due to their age.

Prosecutors say the male suspect has been officially charged with one count of murder with two special enhancements, including alleged intentional discharge of a firearm causing death, and alleged murder committed by lying in wait.

Surveillance footage from the April 23 shooting shows the male suspect waiting for several minutes inside a McDonald’s on Nees and Willow avenues as Quick was also seated inside. The two walked out at the same time. Quick was shot and killed just before 9 p.m.

Clovis Police Department A white Tesla tied to the killing of Clovis high schooler Caleb Quick is seen on surveillance footage on April 23, 2025.

The male later fled west toward a Fresno neighborhood. Throughout the evening, a white Tesla vehicle that was allegedly driven by a teenage female was captured on surveillance video in the McDonald’s parking lot and later in the area where the male fled.

Prosecutors charged the teenage female driver with one count of murder, and with one special enhancement as an alleged “co-participant armed with a firearm.”

Fresno County DA to seek adult trials for teens

Due to the seriousness of the crime, the DA’s office said Tuesday it will seek to have the juvenile cases transferred to adult court. If the motion is granted, conviction of the minors would carry heftier sentences.

The DA’s office said if the teens are tried as adults, the male would face a potential life sentence without parole if he’s convicted of all charges, and the female would face 26 years to life in prison for a conviction on her charges.

If the case remains in juvenile court, both teens face detention of up to seven years or up to age 25, per state law.

The teenage suspects and Quick were all students in the Clovis Unified School District. Quick was a senior and set to graduate later this month.