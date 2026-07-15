Celebrate the creativity of summer art classes with the Young at Art: Summer Youth Art Exhibition, August 6 – 22, 2026. Community members are invited to join family and friends of the young artists who participated in summer art classes for a fun-filled opening reception on August 7 featuring free root beer floats by A&W Restaurants and free sketchbooks for kids while supplies last. This event is part of the Tulare County Health and Human Services’ Summer Night Lights programming that is designed to give the youth of the community fun and engaging events this summer.