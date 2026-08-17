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Writers of Kern September Writing Workshop

Writers of Kern September Writing Workshop

Could rewriting your story in a different form make it stronger? This workshop explores how adapting a screenplay into a novel—or a novel into a screenplay—can help writers see their work with fresh eyes. Participants will discover how the economy of screenwriting can sharpen exposition, while the greater depth available in a novel can reveal new dimensions in characters and story.

Hodel’s Country Dining
Members $20 | Non-members $25
08:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Writers of Kern
https://writersofkern.com/
Hodel’s Country Dining
5917 Knudsen Drive
Bakersfield, California 93308
https://hodels.com/