Writers of Kern September Writing Workshop
Writers of Kern September Writing Workshop
Could rewriting your story in a different form make it stronger? This workshop explores how adapting a screenplay into a novel—or a novel into a screenplay—can help writers see their work with fresh eyes. Participants will discover how the economy of screenwriting can sharpen exposition, while the greater depth available in a novel can reveal new dimensions in characters and story.
Hodel’s Country Dining
Members $20 | Non-members $25
08:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Writers of Kern