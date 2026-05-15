The Tower Quartet Presents: Endings & Beginnings
The Tower Quartet Presents: Endings & Beginnings
The Tower Quartet will perform the world premiere, "Fault Lines" by local composer, Christian Herrera, Mendelssohn's stormy String Quartet No. 6, and Schumann's romantic and powerful Piano Quintet (featuring guest artist, Matthew Harikian on piano) during this concert.
University Presbyterian Church
Donations accepted. For details:
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
The Tower Quartet
University Presbyterian Church
1776 E. Roberts AvenueFresno, California 93710