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The Tower Quartet Presents: Endings & Beginnings

The Tower Quartet Presents: Endings & Beginnings

The Tower Quartet will perform the world premiere, "Fault Lines" by local composer, Christian Herrera, Mendelssohn's stormy String Quartet No. 6, and Schumann's romantic and powerful Piano Quintet (featuring guest artist, Matthew Harikian on piano) during this concert.

University Presbyterian Church
Donations accepted. For details:
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
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Event Supported By

The Tower Quartet
https://thetowerquartet.com/
University Presbyterian Church
1776 E. Roberts Avenue
Fresno, California 93710
https://www.upcfresno.org/