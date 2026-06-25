The Impact of Advance Care Planning on Patient Experience
The Impact of Advance Care Planning on Patient Experience
This workshop will help family caregivers understand how advance care planning improves communication, reduces stress during medical decisions and supports patient-centered care. Participants will learn the importance of documenting care preferences, identifying healthcare decision-makers, and how planning ahead can lead to more respectful, coordinated and compassionate care experiences for patients and their families.
Valley Caregiver Resource Center
To RSVP:
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Tue, 21 Jul 2026