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The Impact of Advance Care Planning on Patient Experience

The Impact of Advance Care Planning on Patient Experience

This workshop will help family caregivers understand how advance care planning improves communication, reduces stress during medical decisions and supports patient-centered care. Participants will learn the importance of documenting care preferences, identifying healthcare decision-makers, and how planning ahead can lead to more respectful, coordinated and compassionate care experiences for patients and their families.

Valley Caregiver Resource Center
To RSVP:
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Tue, 21 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Valley Caregiver Resource Center
5363 N Fresno St.
Fresno, California 93721
https://valleycrc.org/