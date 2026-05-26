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The Dinner Detective True Crime Murder Mystery Dinner Show

The Dinner Detective True Crime Murder Mystery Dinner Show

North America’s largest award-winning interactive true crime murder mystery dinner show invites you into a night of laughter, mystery, and audience-driven intrigue. Enjoy a full dinner while a hilarious crime unfolds around you—but stay alert. The culprit is hiding in plain sight, and before the night is over, you could find yourself named a prime suspect.

Hodel’s Country Dining
$68.94
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
Hodel’s Country Dining
5917 Knudsen Drive
Bakersfield, California 93308
https://hodels.com/