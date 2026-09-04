The 2026 Big Fresno Fair
The 2026 Big Fresno Fair
Create the best memories ever with the 2026 Big Fresno Fair, October 7-18. Enjoy the tradition with thrilling carnival rides, delicious food, 12-nights of entertainment in the Paul Paul Theater, action-packed grandstand entertainment, competitive exhibits, new and returning attractions, plus so much more.
Fresno Fairgrounds
$8 - $15
04:00 PM - 11:00 PM, every day through Oct 18, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Big Fresno Fair
Fresno Fairgrounds
1121 S. Chance Ave.Fresno, California 93702