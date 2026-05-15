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T-Ranch String Band at Clovis Bluegrass in the Park

T-Ranch String Band at Clovis Bluegrass in the Park

T-Ranch String Band joins the Bluegrass in the Park roster this year from their home base of Mariposa. The 4-piece band's repertoire favors "old-time," the style from which bluegrass evolved. The audience is encouraged to come early and pick a favorite spot under the park trees.

Clovis Veterans Memorial Park
Donations encouraged.
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026

Event Supported By

Bluegrass in the Park, Clovis
https://www.facebook.com/p/Bluegrass-in-the-Park-Clovis-100057522374894/
Clovis Veterans Memorial Park
901 Fifth Street
Clovis, California 93612
https://www.cvmdistrict.org/