T-Ranch String Band at Clovis Bluegrass in the Park
T-Ranch String Band at Clovis Bluegrass in the Park
T-Ranch String Band joins the Bluegrass in the Park roster this year from their home base of Mariposa. The 4-piece band's repertoire favors "old-time," the style from which bluegrass evolved. The audience is encouraged to come early and pick a favorite spot under the park trees.
Clovis Veterans Memorial Park
Donations encouraged.
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
Event Supported By
Bluegrass in the Park, Clovis
Clovis Veterans Memorial Park
901 Fifth StreetClovis, California 93612