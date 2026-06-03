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Symphony in The Sierra

Symphony in The Sierra

Back by popular demand, the "Symphony in the Sierra" featuring the Fresno Philharmonic will be held at the Museum of the Sierra in the Boogaert Amphitheater on Saturday, July 18. The concert will be followed by a champagne reception. Seating is limited. Funds raised will support the Museum of the Sierra Endowment Fund, which supports the museum and its programs.

Museum of the Sierra
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Fresno Philharmonic
https://fresnophil.org/
Museum of the Sierra
42642 Tollhouse Rd.
Shaver Lake, California 39664
https://museumofthesierra.org/