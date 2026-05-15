Sycamore Bend at Clovis Bluegrass in the Park
Sycamore Bend at Clovis Bluegrass in the Park
Bluegrass in the Park kicks off the 18th season of free Friday evening concerts on May 8 with Sycamore Bend. The quintet features some of the finest Bluegrass musicians in the region in a repertoire of original tunes and songs. The audience is encouraged to come early and pick a favorite spot under the park trees.
Clovis Veterans Memorial Park
Donations encouraged.
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Event Supported By
Bluegrass in the Park, Clovis
Clovis Veterans Memorial Park
901 Fifth StreetClovis, California 93612