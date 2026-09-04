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Sugar Pine at Clovis Bluegrass in the Park

Sugar Pine at Clovis Bluegrass in the Park

The train is coming! Sugar Pine will play Bluegrass in the Park on September 11. The band's repertoire includes bluegrass, country and even a few rock and roll favorites.
Audience members should plan to come early and bring a lawn chair.

Clovis Veterans Memorial Park
Tips encouraged.
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Bluegrass in the Park, Clovis
https://www.facebook.com/p/Bluegrass-in-the-Park-Clovis-100057522374894/
Clovis Veterans Memorial Park
901 Fifth Street
Clovis, California 93612
https://www.cvmdistrict.org/