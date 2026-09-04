Sugar Pine at Clovis Bluegrass in the Park
Sugar Pine at Clovis Bluegrass in the Park
The train is coming! Sugar Pine will play Bluegrass in the Park on September 11. The band's repertoire includes bluegrass, country and even a few rock and roll favorites.
Audience members should plan to come early and bring a lawn chair.
Clovis Veterans Memorial Park
Tips encouraged.
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Bluegrass in the Park, Clovis
Clovis Veterans Memorial Park
901 Fifth StreetClovis, California 93612