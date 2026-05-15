Soundscapes of Merced Exhibit at Merced County Courthouse Museum - Ground Floor Gallery, Thursday, May 14, 5 - 7PM: Opening Program at 6:PM. Live performances by Tou Long Xiongxaychou, Jesse Gonzales, and Pat Dahlstrom. Curated by Patricia Vergara. This exhibit, in collaboration with UC Merced, presents a collection of stories, oral histories, music and environmental sound recordings, photos, and other artifacts that evoke the resonant sonic life of Merced County.