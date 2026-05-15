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Soundscapes of Merced Exhibit

Soundscapes of Merced Exhibit

Soundscapes of Merced Exhibit at Merced County Courthouse Museum - Ground Floor Gallery, Thursday, May 14, 5 - 7PM: Opening Program at 6:PM. Live performances by Tou Long Xiongxaychou, Jesse Gonzales, and Pat Dahlstrom. Curated by Patricia Vergara. This exhibit, in collaboration with UC Merced, presents a collection of stories, oral histories, music and environmental sound recordings, photos, and other artifacts that evoke the resonant sonic life of Merced County.

Merced County Courthouse Museum
For details:
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
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Event Supported By

UC Merced, Center for The Humanities
https://centerforhumanities.ucmerced.edu/
Merced County Courthouse Museum
21st & N Streets
Merced, California 95340
https://www.mercedmuseum.org/