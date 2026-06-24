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Slice of Comedy: Headliner Mike Wirtz

Slice of Comedy: Headliner Mike Wirtz

Mike Wirtz has performed on college campuses and in comedy clubs all across the U.S., as well as performing at corporate functions for many Fortune 1000 companies. He has appeared on Hulu's Comedy Brew, Fox TV’s Heaven Help Us, Comedy Central’s Short Attention Space Theater, Siruis/XM's Wall to Wall Good Stuff on the Blue Collar Comedy Channel, Bravo's Flipping Out and NPR's Wait Wait Don't tell Me!

DiCicco's Restaurant
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
DiCicco's Restaurant
408 Clovis Ave.
Clovis, California 93612
http://www.diciccosclovis.com/